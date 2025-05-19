Andy Song launches campaign for Kent City Council

Andy Song, a familiar face in Kent as a small business owner, therapist, college professor, and school board director, is running for Kent City Council.

“I’m running for Kent City Council because our city deserves leadership that listens, shows up, and gets things done,” Song said. “I’m committed to building a Kent that is safe, affordable, and inclusive for everyone who calls it home.”

Song pointed to challenges like job losses, a slowing economy, and sudden shifts in federal policy as reasons Kent needs steady, experienced leadership. “Now is the time to elect someone with experience in running and sustaining a business, writing and understanding policy, and a practicing clinician who has worked alongside law enforcement and emergency responders to guide us towards sustainable practices,” he said.

With a background in behavioral health and public education, Song says his focus is on practical solutions—especially when it comes to public safety, equity, and supporting families and small businesses.