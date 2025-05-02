AAPI talent shines: Kim, Jue & Ricamora earn Tony nods

Daniel Dae Kim has made history—becoming the first Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) actor nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Play. The nomination comes for his performance in “Yellow Face,” David Henry Hwang’s razor-sharp play about race, identity, and representation in the arts.

And he’s not alone in the spotlight.

Veteran stage actor Francis Jue also received a Best Featured Actor in a Play nomination for “Yellow Face,” where his performance has been described as both moving and incisive.

Meanwhile, Conrad Ricamora—well-known for his Broadway roles and screen work—is also nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in “Oh, Mary!,” a darkly comedic retelling of Mary Todd Lincoln’s life. Ricamora’s performance has been praised for its dry wit and standout stage presence.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will be held on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall, hosted by Cynthia Erivo and broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.