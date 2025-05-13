13-year-old accepted to over 100 universities

A young tech prodigy is not only outsmarting everyone around him—he’s also racking up 100+ university acceptances and a jaw-dropping $3 million in scholarships.

Sunny Nguyen, a 13-year-old from San Jose, California, is now the proud recipient of acceptance letters from some of the most prestigious universities in the U.S., including the University of California Berkeley and University of California San Diego.

He taught himself how to build websites, dive deep into software engineering, and explore the vast world of artificial intelligence (AI)—and he did it all on his own. He also has a YouTube channel with nearly 60,000 subscribers.

His father, Tommy Nguyen, said in an interview with KTVU that he began applying to colleges on Sunny’s behalf.

“We were really surprised when Sunny received a warm welcome. Letters of acceptance, admission, and scholarships were continuously sent to our house,” Tommy said. He couldn’t be more proud of his son’s accomplishments, noting that Sunny has always loved math.

“Sunny really likes math,” Tommy said. “He learns math everywhere.”

No matter where he ends up, Sunny plans to major in computer science. He’s especially passionate about artificial intelligence and dreams of developing new tech that could help people live longer and healthier lives.