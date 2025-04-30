Wing Luke Museum names new exhibits director

The Wing Luke Museum announced Jennifer Y. Fang as its new director of exhibits on Wednesday.

Fang assumes the position after Jessica Rubenacker, the previous Museum’s director of exhibits, transitioned from her duties in late 2024.

Fang’s new role means overseeing the Museum’s exhibits team and continuing its unique Community Advisory Committee process. This method, which actively involves community members in the curation and design of exhibits, has earned national recognition for its thoughtful approach to storytelling.

Before joining the Wing Luke Museum, Fang spent more than three years as Director of Interpretation and Community Engagement at the Pittock Mansion Society in Portland, Oregon. She’s also worked at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon and the Portland Chinatown Museum, and she’s taught history at the University of Portland.

“Her incredible credentials, extensive background and passion for story telling make her an ideal member of our leadership at an important time in the Museum’s history,” said Kamahanahokulani Farrar, interim executive director at the Wing Luke Museum.

In addition to her museum work, Fang is a prolific writer, contributing to journals like Oregon Historical Quarterly and Journal of American Ethnic History.