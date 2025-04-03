“We’d like to thank the Academy”: Janet Yang Endowment boosts AAPI filmmaking

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the Janet Yang Endowment, a new initiative aimed at celebrating and preserving Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) filmmaking.

Janet Yang, known for her groundbreaking work in both Hollywood and international cinema, has long been a trailblazer in advocating for greater representation of Asian voices in film. Throughout her career, Yang has been instrumental in bringing culturally significant stories to the screen, as well as pushing for greater diversity and inclusion within the industry.

The creation of the Janet Yang Endowment represents a major step forward in the Academy’s ongoing efforts to address the historical underrepresentation of AAPI talent in the film industry. The fund will provide grants and other forms of support to ensure that filmmakers from these communities have the opportunity to share their stories on the global stage.

“As a proud Asian American, it has been a privilege to serve alongside Janet Yang in support and celebration of Asian and AAPI filmmakers,” said Academy Museum Director and President Amy Homma. “This endowment builds upon the work the Academy has been doing for decades through our Academy Collection and now through the museum, to share Asian cinema through preservation, public programming, and exhibition.”