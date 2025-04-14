WA state launches tariff resource guide

With federal tariffs creating new challenges for businesses, the Washington State Department of Commerce has rolled out a new online resource to help companies understand and manage the impact.

The Tariff Information and Resource Guide, launched on April 10, pulls together support and information from across local, state and federal sources. It’s designed as a one-stop hub to help business owners get a handle on shifting trade policies and what they mean for day-to-day operations. The site offers details on current tariff rates, guidance for business planning, training opportunities, upcoming events, and links to other tools and assistance.

“Washington is one of the most trade-exposed states, and our intent is that this guide will help businesses better understand and respond to the impacts of these tariffs,” said Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn. “Our business community needs all the help it can get navigating these obstacles, and Commerce is committed to helping them succeed no matter what’s happening at the federal level.”

Commerce is also working with local partners like the Export Finance Assistance Center of Washington, the Tacoma-Pierce County Economic Development Board, and the Economic Alliance Snohomish County to make sure businesses have access to the latest information and support.