Vishal Bhargava joins Bellevue City Council 

The Bellevue City Council unanimously appointed Vishal Bhargava on Tuesday, to serve a partial term on the council. Bhargava will fill the seat vacated by Councilmember John Stokes, who is stepping down on May 2 to focus on family matters.

“It was a very hard choice. Everybody was extremely well-qualified, and we appreciate so much the community’s desire to be on the dais with us,” said Mayor Lynne Robinson.

Bhargava, a Bellevue Planning Commission member since 2018, brings over a decade of experience in urban planning, technology leadership, and community service. He has also co-founded a mental health advocacy organization.

Bhargava’s appointment will end after the certification of the November election. The filing deadline for the November election is May 9, according to King County Elections. Candidates for the council position must have lived in Bellevue for at least one year before the election and be registered voters.