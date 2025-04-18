Veteran journalist Norm Ohashi retires from Seattle Channel

Norm Ohashi, a renowned television journalist with a career spanning over three decades, has retired from the Seattle Channel.

Ohashi joined the Seattle Channel in 2016 and his contributions include producing and overseeing a range of programs, including CityStream, Seattle University Conversations, Citizen University TV, and the Video Voters’ Guide.

Prior to his time at the Seattle Channel, Ohashi spent 34 years at KING-TV, where he served in various roles, including writer, producer, editor, and executive producer. Over the course of his career, he earned multiple Northwest Regional Emmy nominations and at least six Emmy awards, solidifying his reputation as one of Seattle’s most respected journalists.

Shannon Gee, general manager of the Seattle Channel, praised Ohashi’s work ethic and impact on the station, saying, “We hit the jackpot when Norm joined us. His professionalism, mentorship, and journalistic integrity set a standard for us all.”