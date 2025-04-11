Tuyen Than tapped to lead CIDBIA

The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) announced on Friday that it appointed Tuyen Than as its new executive director.

Than will officially assume the role on May 12.

She lives and works in the Chinatown-International District (CID). In a statement, she said “I care deeply about this neighborhood and its future. I’m honored to step into this role and excited to build on the CIDBIA’s legacy of community advocacy and service. Together, we’ll continue to support small businesses, elevate culture, and ensure that everyone who calls the CID home feels seen, safe, and supported.”

Than co-founded the Chinatown-International District Block Party in 2016, transforming an underutilized space beneath the I-5 freeway into a cultural destination that now draws more than 5,000 attendees annually. The event is credited with energizing the neighborhood and driving economic activity for local businesses.

Than has served as director of operations and co-owner of Drag & Drop Creative, a CID-based studio known for its community-centered design work. She is stepping away from her role at the studio to focus fully on her new position with CIDBIA.

Jeff Liang will continue to serve as interim executive director until Than begins her new role in May.