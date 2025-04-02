Tony Lee becomes first Korean American to lead LA County Bureau of Investigation

The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced on Tuesday the appointment of Tony Lee as the new chief of the Bureau of Investigation, the fourth-largest law enforcement agency in Los Angeles County. Lee, who is currently serving as the interim Ventura Police Chief, becomes the first Korean American and Asian American to lead the Bureau.

“I am honored and humbled to step into this role as Bureau Chief for one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation,” Lee said. “I recognize that my leadership is not just about breaking barriers but a commitment to the Bureau and the residents of Los Angeles County that we will work to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and public service.”

Lee spent 26 years at the Beverly Hills Police Department, where he rose through the ranks to captain, frequently serving as acting police chief. Lee also served as the chief of police at the University of California, Los Angeles, for six years and took on the role of interim Ventura Police Chief in December 2024.

Lee is set to be sworn in as Bureau Chief in early June 2025.

Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Northridge. He has completed executive-level training at prestigious institutions, including the FBI National Academy, Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and the Senior Management Institute for Police.