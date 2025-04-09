Tommy Chen becomes first Asian to place in Arctic Ultra

Taiwanese ultramarathon runner Tommy Chen made history by becoming the first Asian athlete to complete the 6633 Arctic Ultra—one of the world’s most grueling endurance races.

Chen, who competed in the 380-mile event, battled extreme conditions as he navigated through temperatures as low as -40°C, with wind chills making the environment even more brutal. He completed the race last month, coming in at second place—it took him seven days, 23 hours and 19 minutes.

The 6633 Arctic Ultra is one of the toughest foot races in the world, forcing competitors to push through icy terrain, harsh winds, and relentless cold for days.