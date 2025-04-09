Toh to oversee efforts for National Asian Pacific American History Museum

Grace Y. Toh has been appointed executive director of Friends of the National Asian Pacific American Museum, the nonprofit organization leading efforts to build a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture on the National Mall.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and Chinese studies from Wellesley College, studied management information systems and accounting at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, and earned an MBA in finance from Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business.

Toh has served on several nonprofit boards, including the Friends of the National Zoo and the Smithsonian Women’s Committee. She currently sits on the Wellesley College Board of Trustees.

As executive director, Toh is expected to lead the organization’s efforts to establish a permanent museum honoring the contributions and experiences of Asian Pacific Americans in U.S. history.