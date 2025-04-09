To the Editor — FIFA 2026 is coming to Seattle: Let’s make the CID a showcase for FIFA 2026 fans

The Seattle FIFA World Cup 26 Local Organizing Committee (SeattleFWC26) announced on Tuesday that it will be partnering with nine locations across the state who will host and create vibrant fan zones, in order to ensure that as many Washingtonians as possible can be part of this historic event. Specific locations within each city will be announced ahead of the tournament. (www.seattlefwc26.org)

Seattle will be part of this.

There is every reason—especially economic—to make the Chinatown-International District (CID) and Little Saigon part of this exciting event next year.

The CID including Little Saigon is optimally positioned to benefit more than any other neighborhood from the 2026 FIFA games, set to occur in Seattle from June 11 through July 19, 2026. With planning now, this can be successfully achieved.

FIFA 2026 Fan Zones



The goal of the FIFA 2026 Fan Zones is to ensure that families who can’t make it to the soccer matches will have a place nearby to watch, socialize with like-minded fans, and enjoy the festivities— including live music, food, drinks, and interactive activities. The fan zones are free to the public.

We should identify and establish FIFA Fan Zones in the CID and Little Saigon.

We can set up big tents throughout the CID with large screens and seating so fans can watch— for free, if possible—and, best of all, they will have access to a huge variety of CID restaurants and bars to choose from.

As part of the planning for the FIFA CID Fan Zones, our community could do the following to enhance the FIFA 2026 Fan Zone experience in the CID:

Link/coordinate FIFA 2026 Fan Zones in Little Saigon, Japantown, and Chinatown with the Central District, Pioneer Square, and the Waterfront;



Plan for shuttle bus(es) between zones;

Recruit volunteer community ambassadors at the zones and points in the CID to greet, guide, and advise visitors;

Create an app that will include a walking map, a print and digital map of the CID, especially restaurants and bars, and the locations of FIFA “Fan Zones,” shuttle bus zones, information booths, first aid zones, lost and found, child care, etc.;

Identify spaces for pop-up booths such as food and arts and crafts, to allow businesses to operate for the duration of the FIFA event (we want our local artists and craftspersons to share in the excitement and business too).



What can we do between now and June 11 – July 19, 2026, to attract business to the CID?

Get rid of graffiti;

Get funding for a clean team like downtown’s clean streets;

Work with businesses to maintain garbage/recycling storage and upkeep;

Coordinate with CID businesses and organizations to prepare now (publicity, communications, maintenance/cleanup, etc.);

Other street and building beautification (e.g., hanging plants like in Pioneer Square);

Improve street lighting;

Work with Seattle police and the city to continue to immediately clear tents and other illegal activity;

Generate publicity now.

There will be six matches at Lumen Field and plenty of events for fans.

If we plan and act now, our CID/Little Saigon community can be ready to host FIFA 2026 fans and ensure our community’s businesses and residents share in the excitement, fun, and economic benefits from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Sincerely,

Patty Fong