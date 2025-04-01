Tasveer acquires Ark Lodge Cinemas, expands focus on South Asian Cinema

Tasveer— a Seattle nonprofit organization that promotes South Asian films, art, and storytelling—has acquired the historic Ark Lodge Cinemas in Columbia City.

The Ark Lodge, a longtime community staple, will be renovated into the Tasveer Film Arts Center, a venue for year-round screenings, filmmaker talks, educational programs, and community events.

The new center will serve as an extension of the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival and Film Market, creating a hub for independent cinema in the region.

“This is a transformative moment for Tasveer and for Seattle’s film community,” said Rita Meher, executive director and co-founder. “Owning a theater allows us to build a sustainable home for South Asian and independent cinema, nurture emerging filmmakers, and engage audiences with stories that resonate.”

Tasveer’s acquisition was supported by a $2.26 million grant from King County’s Doors Open program, the largest grant ever given to a South Asian arts organization in Seattle. The organization plans to continue building relationships with local leaders and businesses in the Columbia City area as it develops the new space.