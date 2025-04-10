Tacoma’s June Sekiguchi forms fiberboard into fine art 

By Andrew Hamlin

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Fiberboard, a widespread substance engineered from pressed wood fibers, may not suggest material for fine art. But for June Sekiguchi, a long-running artist based in Tacoma, it’s become a window into vivid worlds.

“My primary materials continue to be medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and a scroll saw, staples of my studio practice,” explained Sekiguchi, whose new show “The Geometry of Resilience,” just opened at Seattle’s ArtX Contemporary gallery. For this new exhibit, she pivoted from hard-edged geometric forms to more organic, intricate patterns.

“For the largest sculpture, I needed a reconfigurable structure that could be lightweight yet rigid. I ultimately selected rigid foam insulation, experimenting with coatings to stabilize and seal the form. To help viewers understand the work’s versatility, I included a small-scale mock-up showing potential configurations, displayed near the full-sized sculpture.”

Raised in Arkansas, Sekiguchi first saw the Pacific Northwest in 1983, and she’s lived here since 1994, settling in with her family. They made their home primarily in Issaquah, where she raised her children. After her divorce, she lived in West Seattle and rural Preston, before ultimately relocating to her current address.



“In Tacoma, I’ve found not only housing and studio security, but also a wonderful community of artists, many of whom, like me, relocated here due to the area’s affordability and quality of life.”

She grew up on Audubon Society film documentaries, classical music concerts, and dance performances, all at or near the University of Arkansas campus where her father taught.

“‘National Geographic’ was a constant presence in our home, and while we participated in popular culture, watching shows like ‘The Brady Bunch,’ we never saw anyone who looked like us, which contributed to a lasting sense of cultural separation.”

Off to college herself, at the University of California at Santa Barbara, she studied under Gary H. Brown. While he primarily taught drawing, his instruction of traditional Japanese and Western papermaking techniques profoundly influenced her artistic path, as she moved away from painting.

“Papermaking eventually led me to collage, assemblage, and the use of diverse materials in art-making. Today, I work with engineered wood and a scroll saw to create marine-inspired patterns, an evolution that continues in my current exhibition.”

She’s always been passionate about the Asian art scene in this area.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to settle in the Seattle area was the presence of a strong Asian American community and the region’s Pacific Rim cultural orientation, a refreshing contrast to my upbringing. I have always felt supported by institutions like the Wing Luke Museum, Asian Counseling and Referral Service, Densho, and the Japanese American Citizens League.”



She serves on the board of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, and she co-founded Parallax Arts Collective, an organization supporting AANHPI artists and allies.

“Given the challenges posed by current federal policies threatening diversity and inclusion, I remain committed to advocating for our community’s visibility and strength.”

“The Geometry of Resilience” had its start in Sekiguchi’s artist residencies at Willapa Bay, and Vashon. Both locations sit on or near water, and her observations of marine ecosystems, particularly tide pools and sessile creatures, inspired a shift in her approach towards organic marine forms.

“ArtX Contemporary has represented me for many years and has previously supported large-scale immersive installations. With this new body of smaller, wall-mounted works and pedestal sculptures, I was initially concerned about losing the visual impact of my past exhibitions.

“To address this, I requested a bold blue wave to be painted across the gallery wall behind the sculptures, unifying the pieces and creating a strong visual statement. This backdrop ties the marine theme together, giving a sense of presence and cohesion to the show.”

And she stressed that her ongoing concerns extend well beyond art.

“In this challenging political climate, where fundamental rights and protections are under attack, I remain deeply committed to activism. I continue to participate in protests, freeway banner drops, and other direct actions advocating for justice and equity.”

“The Geometry of Resilience” runs through May 24 at ArtX Contemporary, 512 First Avenue South in Seattle. June Sekiguchi leads an Artist Talk April 26 at 1 pm.

For prices and other information, visit https://artxcontemporary.com/show/artx-contemporary-june-sekiguchi-the-geometry-of-resilience .