Spokane Valley AAPI celebration

Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley will officially declare May 3 as Spokane Valley’s Asian Pacific American (AAPI) Heritage Day.

The day will be celebrated with the Asian Health & Wellness Cultural Festival at the Spokane Valley Library and will showcase several wellness practices, including tai chi, kendo karate, and yoga.

The Spokane Chinese Dancers will perform traditional Chinese dances, while the Filipino American Dance Troupe will showcase the rich heritage of the Philippines through their performances. The Indian Youth Club of Spokane will celebrate Indian culture with a dance and music performance, and the SWK K-Pop Dance Team will provide an energetic K-pop performance.

Food lovers will also be treated to Asian food demonstrations.