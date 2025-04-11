SPD responds to ICE concerns

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is working to dispel rumors following reports of alleged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity near a local school on Wednesday, April 9.

Concerns arose after a school administrator sent an email to parents and community members claiming that an ICE vehicle had been seen in the area. Police officials confirmed this was not the case.

SPD said officers were near the school as part of a larger push to boost safety and prevent violence. As part of that effort, people might notice both marked and unmarked police cars in the area, along with officers in either navy blue or gray uniforms. The goal, the department said, is to be visible during key times—before and after school, and around lunchtime—to help keep things calm and safe.

“It is not our goal to alarm anyone with our presence as this is an effort to intervene in any issues before they escalate,” said SPD in a statement.

SPD said it does not enforce civil federal immigration laws and does not inquire about immigration status unless it is directly relevant to a criminal investigation, such as in cases involving human trafficking.



SPD said it is “committed to a safe and supportive community for all people and supports the rights of undocumented people, who are often victimized and exploited.”



“It remains our intent and commitment… to foster trust and cooperation with all who live, work, and visit Seattle.”

