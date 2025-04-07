SPD make 11 arrests in CID 

Seattle police ramped up efforts to address crime and drug activity in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on April 3, leading to 11 arrests and the seizure of narcotics. The operation targeted hotspots, including areas around 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Officers on bike patrol made one arrest after hearing loud Michael Jackson music coming from a parked SUV on South King Street. They found a 57-year-old woman dancing in the car with a bottle of tequila and a glass pipe. Following field sobriety tests, she was arrested for DUI-Drugs, but was later released from the precinct.

Later in the afternoon, a 32-year-old man was arrested after officers saw him using drugs near 10th Avenue South and South Weller Street, close to a local high school. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant and later released.

The operation involved multiple police units and community partners, with 3.9 grams of narcotics recovered and a vehicle impounded.