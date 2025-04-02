Sionna Stallings-Ala’ilima appointed fire chief

Sionna Stallings-Ala’ilima has been appointed Chief of the Tacoma Fire Department, effective immediately, City Manager Elizabeth Pauli announced on Tuesday. The appointment was confirmed by the City Council.

Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima, who most recently served as interim fire chief, steps into the role after an 18-year career with the Tacoma Fire Department.

“Fire services remains a top priority for the City of Tacoma,” said City Manager Pauli. “Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima brings a deep understanding of the department’s strengths, challenges and potential. She also brings dedication and drive for continuous improvement and is committed to operational excellence, leadership development and innovative community risk reduction strategies.”

Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima is of Samoan descent and grew up in Maui, Hawaii. She relocated to the Pacific Northwest to attend the University of Washington, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with a minor in chemistry.