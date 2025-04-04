Shogo Ota’s poster to showcase Seattle’s spirit at FIFA World Cup 26

Shogo Ota, a Japanese artist based in the Pacific Northwest, has been selected as the winner of the Seattle FIFA World Cup 26 (FWC26) Host City Poster contest. Ota’s design, unveiled during the Pioneer Square First Thursday Art Walk, will represent Seattle as one of the 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ota, who has lived in the region for over a decade and owns Tireman Studio on Camano Island, created a vibrant poster celebrating the city’s culture, history, and love for soccer.

Leo Flor, Chief Legacy Officer of Seattle FWC26 said, “We love how Shogo’s design includes fun local Seattle references, including some of our iconic arches like the historic Chinatown Gate, the Pacific Science Center, and the Stadium, all under the watch of our most Sacred Mountain.”

The Seattle poster is part of a larger initiative in which each host city has collaborated with local artists to create unique artworks for the global event. This is the first time that FIFA World Cup has worked with artists specific to each city to design its poster, offering a personal and regional touch to the international tournament.

“I am so excited for visitors and residents alike to experience the good energy of this event in beautiful Seattle,” said Ota. “My design highlights our beautiful landscapes and that we welcome all people. I hope people make good memories while they’re here, and I also hope people find the small details in the poster that say so much about who we are in Seattle and Washington.”