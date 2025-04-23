Shanghai Garden says goodbye after 35 years

Shanghai Garden, a cherished Chinese restaurant that has served Seattle’s Chinatown-International District since 1990, will permanently close on May 31, 2025, the owners announced on Tuesday.

In a heartfelt message posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the Su family thanked the community for decades of support and reflected on the legacy of the family-run business.

“Shanghai Garden has been more than just a restaurant,” the post read. “It has been a gathering place, a tradition for some, and a labor of love for our family and staff.”

Known for its hand-shaved spinach barley noodles, hot and sour soup, and expansive menu of nearly 100 dishes, Shanghai Garden quickly became a neighborhood favorite after opening its doors more than three decades ago.

The decision to close, co-owner Christine Su said, was not made lightly. Ongoing challenges such as the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising ingredient costs, and increased wages ultimately made continuing operations unsustainable.

“To all our loyal customers, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the family wrote. “Whether you were a regular who always ordered the same dish, or someone who popped in just once and told a friend about us, you’ve been part of our journey in such a meaningful way.”

Shanghai Garden has served generations of Seattle families, becoming a go-to spot for birthdays, family dinners, and celebrations large and small.

“We are deeply grateful to have served you, to have been part of your celebrations and traditions, comfort food cravings, and family dinners,” the message continued. “You made our dream possible.”

The restaurant, located at 524 6th Avenue South, will remain open through the end of May. The owners have not announced any plans to reopen elsewhere.