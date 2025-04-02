Seattle’s Archipelago earns spot as finalist for prestigious James Beard Award

Archipelago, a celebrated restaurant that highlights the fusion of Pacific Northwest cuisine and progressive Filipino American flavors, has been named a finalist for the 2025 James Beard Award in the Outstanding Hospitality category.

Founded in May 2016, Archipelago has carved out a unique space in the Seattle dining scene by blending its Filipino American heritage with the diverse culinary traditions of the Pacific Northwest.

“We exist in this in-between of identities,” said the restaurant’s founders in a statement on their website. “In the US, they call us Filipino, in the Philippines, they call us American. But we are the product of our parents’ struggles—creative, adventurous individuals who left the Philippines to create their own culture in this land that we now call home.”

The James Beard Award, often referred to as the “Oscars of the culinary world,” recognizes the most outstanding chefs, restaurants, and culinary professionals in the United States.