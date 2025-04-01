Pioneering Asian American journalist K.W. Lee passes away

K.W. Lee, a groundbreaking Korean American journalist often referred to as the “godfather of Asian American journalism,” passed away last month on March 8, at the age of 96.

Lee was known for his pioneering investigative work, most notably his reporting on the wrongful conviction of Chol Soo Lee, a Korean immigrant sentenced to life in prison for a 1973 San Francisco Chinatown gangland murder he did not commit. Lee’s coverage of the case helped expose the truth and led to Lee’s eventual release, sparking a national movement for justice and Asian American advocacy.

Throughout his career, Lee dedicated himself to amplifying underrepresented voices and advancing civil rights. He co-founded the Korean American Journalists Association in 1987 and established the K.W. Lee Center for Leadership in Los Angeles’ Koreatown in 2003.