Panchanathan steps down as NSF director as funding cuts and criticism heat up

Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), announced Thursday that he is stepping down from his position, effective immediately.

In a statement, Panchanathan expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunity to lead NSF, reflecting on the progress made during his tenure. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the Director of NSF,” he said. “I believe I have done all I can to advance the critical mission of the agency and feel that it is time for me to pass the baton to new leadership.”

Panchanathan, who took over as NSF director in 2020, emphasized the importance of fostering innovation and developing talent across the United States.

Throughout his tenure, Panchanathan received strong bipartisan support from Congress and worked closely with both the Trump and Biden administrations. He expressed gratitude to the staff at NSF for their dedication and commitment.

Panchanathan’s departure coincides with a growing debate over the future of U.S. scientific funding.

Sen. Maria Cantwell released a sharp statement criticizing recent actions she views as undermining America’s scientific strength.

“The National Science Foundation 55 percent budget cut is a deliberate dismemberment of America’s innovation engine by Russell Vought and DOGE. This is exactly the type of behavior you would expect from someone seeking to make America weaker and less competitive in the face of its adversaries — it is the type of behavior you would expect from a Chinese Communist Party asset,” Cantwell stated. She also expressed understanding for Panchanathan’s decision to step down, adding, “Don’t blame Panch for stepping down.”

Cantwell had invited Panchanathan to Washington state in April 2023 to discuss opportunities stemming from the CHIPS & Science Act. During his visit, Panchanathan toured the University of Washington’s quantum computing facilities and participated in a forum focused on diversity in STEM.