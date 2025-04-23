Nielsen: AAPI viewers lead media shift

Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) consumers are reshaping U.S. media, advertising and purchasing trends, according to a new report from Nielsen, a global firm that measures media audiences and consumer behavior.

The study, titled “Breakthrough ROI: Investing in Asian American audiences and media,” highlights the community’s growing digital engagement, spending power and appetite for culturally relevant content.

AAPI adults spend an average of more than nine hours per week using computers—nearly an hour longer than the general U.S. adult population. They also stream 53% of their total television content, up from 45% the year before. Of that, 20% of viewing occurs on YouTube, nearly double the national average.

The report found that more than half of Asian American respondents said they are more likely to support brands that advertise in media that reflects their culture and identity. AAPI consumers are also more likely to engage with digital marketing, with 43% having clicked on a social media ad, compared to 36% of the broader population.

The report also pointed to the economic influence of the AAPI community, whose collective buying power has reached $1.4 trillion. Middle-income earners within the demographic have grown by 16% since 2009.

You can view the full report at https://www.nielsen.com/insights/2025/breakthrough-roi-investing-asian-american-audiences-media/.