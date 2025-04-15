Kwon named APAMO board liaison

SeaTac City Councilmember Peter Kwon has been appointed as the board liaison for the Asian Pacific American Municipal Officials (APAMO) constituency group, a key leadership role within the National League of Cities (NLC).

“I look forward to strengthening the connection between APAMO and the NLC Board, and ensuring our shared priorities are elevated and supported nationally,” said Kwon.

Established in 1985, APAMO is one of six constituency groups within the NLC and plays an important role in shaping policies that affect the diverse communities APA leaders represent.

Kwon served two terms as APAMO president and is currently serving as the Immediate Past President.