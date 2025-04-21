Kwan is Arcadia’s first female Asian American mayor

A historic moment unfolded in Arcadia, California when Sharon Kwan was sworn in on April 15 as the city’s first female Asian American mayor. This is a major milestone for the city, with Kwan taking the helm after Michael Cao, who served as mayor since July 2024.

Kwan was elected to the City Council in November 2022.

“I want every family to find not just shelter in Arcadia, but a community that honors their story, respects their hard work and helps build the future their children deserve.”

Fluent in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese, Kwan is deeply committed to bridging cultures and uniting her community. As a successful small business owner and a mother of four, she has always been a strong advocate for women in leadership, encouraging the next generation to pursue education and leadership roles.

During her swearing-in ceremony, Kwan emphasized her priorities for the upcoming year, including focusing on public safety, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. The mayor’s role in Arcadia rotates among council members, with each serving a term of about nine and a half months.