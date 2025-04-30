Kim to serve as Tacoma’s interim city manager

The Tacoma City Council on Tuesday approved a motion to nominate Hyun Kim as interim city manager, with his term set to begin June 30, 2025. He will serve in the role until a permanent city manager is appointed or the council takes further action.

Kim has served as Tacoma’s deputy city manager since June 2023, overseeing the city’s internal services. Before joining Tacoma, Kim served as city administrator for Gillette, Wyoming.

He has also served as city manager of Fife, Washington, where he worked on key regional projects, including the extension of State Route 167.

He holds a Master of Public Administration from Brigham Young University, an MBA from Western Governors University, and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.