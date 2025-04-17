Kaitlyn Chen heads to WNBA’s newest team

Kaitlyn Chen was selected 30th overall by the Golden State Valkyries in the third round of the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday, becoming the first player of Taiwanese descent ever drafted into the league.

Chen, 5-foot-9, concluded her collegiate career at the University of Connecticut after transferring from Princeton, where she was named Ivy League Player of the Year in 2023 and earned First-Team All-Ivy honors in both 2023 and 2024. In her final season, she contributed significantly to UConn’s 12th national championship title.

The draft selection marks a milestone not only for Chen, but also for the WNBA’s newest franchise. The Golden State Valkyries are set to begin their inaugural season this year under head coach Natalie Nakase.

The 2025 WNBA season begins in May.