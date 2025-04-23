Japanese doctoral student has visa reinstated

A Japanese doctoral student at Brigham Young University will be allowed to remain in the United States after his visa was unexpectedly revoked earlier this month.

Suguru Onda, who is one year away from completing his Ph.D., lives in Utah with his wife and five children.

The notice of revocation cited a “criminal records check and/or prior visa revocation.” However, Onda said he has no criminal history, aside from a few speeding tickets and a citation for a catch-and-release violation during a family fishing trip six years ago.

Onda learned Friday that his visa had been reinstated.

“He is reinstated as if it was never revoked,” said Adam Crayk, Onda’s immigration attorney. Crayk told KSL-TV in Salt Lake City that he believes AI software likely mistakenly terminated the visa, and he’s been given little explanation for the reversal.

There was no negotiation or communication with immigration officials involved with the reinstatement, Crayk said.