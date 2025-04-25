ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

LWTech_OpenHouse

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Honoring Dorothy Mann’s impact on Asian communities

Honoring Dorothy Mann’s impact on Asian communities

By Leave a Comment

Dorothy Mann, a pioneering public health leader, was inducted into the 2025 Junior Achievement of Washington Business Hall of Fame on Thursday. Mann was honored for her impactful work in improving healthcare for marginalized communities, particularly Southeast Asian immigrants.

In 1979, Mann became the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Public Health Service Region X, overseeing Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. During her tenure, she led key initiatives on chlamydia treatment, pap smear guidelines, and the health needs of Southeast Asian communities. Her work addressed language barriers and cultural challenges in healthcare, leaving a lasting impact on national policies for immigrant and migrant populations.

Photo by Larry Matsuda

Photo by Larry Matsuda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *