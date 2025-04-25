Honoring Dorothy Mann’s impact on Asian communities

Dorothy Mann, a pioneering public health leader, was inducted into the 2025 Junior Achievement of Washington Business Hall of Fame on Thursday. Mann was honored for her impactful work in improving healthcare for marginalized communities, particularly Southeast Asian immigrants.

In 1979, Mann became the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Public Health Service Region X, overseeing Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. During her tenure, she led key initiatives on chlamydia treatment, pap smear guidelines, and the health needs of Southeast Asian communities. Her work addressed language barriers and cultural challenges in healthcare, leaving a lasting impact on national policies for immigrant and migrant populations.