Grace Kim wins 2025 Congressional Art Competition 

Rep. Marilyn Strickland announced on Tuesday that Grace Ye Kim is the 2025 Congressional Art Competition winner for the district.

“Moments as We Wait” was selected by a panel of jurors and will be displayed in the United States Capitol for one year.

The theme of this year’s competition was “Freedom” and high school students submitted artwork expressing what Freedom means to them.

“This piece is based on a photo I took of my four siblings while we waited for the fireworks show on the Fourth of July. Despite the countless videos of the light show that day, what remains most memorable is everything beforehand—the gathering of family and friends as we celebrated alongside so many others in our community at the waterfront. This painting is my way of recapturing that joyful moment to share with others,” said Kim, who attend Curtis Senior High School in University Place.

The Congressional Art Competition was launched in 1982 to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of young constituents from across the country with the chance to display their art in the U.S. Capitol.