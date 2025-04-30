Free Shuttle returns to Seattle’s waterfront

Starting Friday, May 2, the free Downtown Waterfront Shuttle will resume service, offering accessible transportation for both locals and visitors looking to explore Seattle’s downtown waterfront.

Running through mid-September, the shuttle provides an easy and convenient way to access key destinations like King Street Station in the International District, Pioneer Square, the Seattle Center, and Pier 69.

The shuttle service, which stops at some of the city’s most iconic locations, aims to enhance access to the growing waterfront area, including new park spaces, cultural events, and downtown attractions. It’s supported by a number of local organizations including Friends of Waterfront Park, the Seattle Historic Waterfront Association, the Alliance for Pioneer Square, and funded by King County and the City of Seattle.

“We are thrilled to offer another way for everyone to connect with Seattle’s revitalized waterfront,” said Joy Shigaki, President and CEO of Friends of Waterfront Park. “With over 270 free events planned this summer and the Grand Opening of Waterfront Park just months away, this shuttle service strengthens our commitment to accessibility, equity, and community celebration.”

The shuttle, which ran successfully in 2024 with over 66,000 free rides, will now operate with three buses on a continuous loop through the downtown waterfront corridor, picking up and dropping off passengers every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

This year, a second evening route will connect key hotels including the Crowne Plaza, Kimpton Hotel, Sheraton, Grand Hyatt, and Four Seasons to the waterfront, making it even easier for visitors to access the area.