Duc Tran celebrates legacy as he passes torch to family

Community leaders and elected officials gathered at the Bellevue Hilton Hotel on April 5 to celebrate Duc Tran, founder of Viet Wah Group, as he formally passed the torch of his business empire to the next generation of his family.

Tran, a Vietnamese-Chinese refugee who arrived in Seattle in 1976, was honored for his contributions to the local community and his legacy in the Puget Sound area. He founded the first Viet Wah store in the Chinatown International District, turning it into a cornerstone for Southeast Asian immigrants who sought familiar ingredients to cook the foods that connected them to their homelands.

“Today is the happiest day of my life,” Tran said as he introduced his children, who will now oversee the business ventures he built over several decades. From a 700-square-foot grocery store to a multi-business empire, Tran’s journey inspired numerous Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the neighborhood and helped shape the Little Saigon district.

Tran, who previously worked with the Chinese Information and Service Center, expanded his operations over the years, opening new locations in North Seattle, Rainier Avenue, and Renton. In addition to the grocery markets, Viet Wah’s growth included ventures in import/export, wholesale, and food services. Tran also played a key role in founding nonprofits to support refugees and immigrants, organizing community events and programs to empower the area’s residents.

In 2004, Tran opened Viet Wah Superfoods in South Seattle, and in 2006, he expanded into Renton with several businesses, including Viet Wah Asian Food Market, Tea Palace Restaurant, and Simply Fresh Bakery. Today, the company continues to operate in Renton and has ventured into AI-powered service robots with VW Technologies.

Among the officials present at the event were state Sen. Bob Hasegawa, Rep. My-Linh Thai, Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson, and Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone, among others.

Tran’s legacy as a community leader and business pioneer remains strong, as his family prepares to continue the work he began nearly 50 years ago.