Christine Tang departs as FOCS executive director

Families of Color Seattle (FOCS) announced the departure of Executive Director Christine Tang.



“I want to express my deepest gratitude to our staff, who bring their expertise, creativity, and unwavering commitment to this work every day,” said Tang. “Your leadership and dedication to BIPOC families inspire me, and I know that FOCS will continue to thrive because of you.”

The organization has appointed Kendra Aguilar as Interim Executive Director.

“I have the utmost trust in her leadership and am thankful for her willingness to step into this role and guide the organization forward with care and expertise,” said Tang.