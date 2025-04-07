Cheryl Chow park opens in Seattle

Seattle’s new Cheryl Chow Park officially opened on Saturday, with Mayor Bruce Harrell joining community leaders to mark the occasion. The 1.2-acre park, located in the heart of the Rainier Valley, is named in honor of the late Cheryl Chow, a former Seattle City Councilmember who dedicated her life to public service and advocating for marginalized communities.

The park, which was developed on land acquired by Seattle Parks and Recreation over the past decade, features a variety of amenities, including adult exercise equipment, a half-court basketball area, BBQ grills, picnic zones, and vibrant play structures for children. In addition, the project includes significant improvements to public right-of-ways and enhanced accessibility features in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The park is located at 3640 35th Ave. S. in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood.