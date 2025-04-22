Cardinal Luis Tagle could become first Asian pope

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the archbishop of Manila and head of the Vatican’s missionary office, is emerging as a leading contender to succeed Pope Francis following his death on Monday.

At 67, Tagle would be the youngest pope in decades and the first Asian to take the papacy, a significant milestone in the history of the Catholic Church. If elected, he would represent the growing influence of Catholicism in Asia, where the Church has seen substantial growth in recent decades.

Tagle often cites his Chinese lineage—his maternal grandmother was part of a Chinese family that moved to the Philippines—and he is known for becoming emotional when discussing his childhood.

Known for his pastoral care and outreach to marginalized communities, he has been dubbed the “Asian Pope Francis” due to his similar focus on global mission work and social issues.

The papal conclave to elect the next pope is expected to begin in early May. Tagle is among the 15 cardinals most frequently mentioned as potential candidates.