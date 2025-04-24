Cameras go up in Seattle’s Chinatown

City crews have begun installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Thursday, marking the rollout of a controversial surveillance initiative approved by the Seattle City Council late last year.

The installation is part of a $1.5 million pilot program aimed at curbing crime in areas identified as the city’s most troubled, including Aurora Avenue North, the 3rd Avenue corridor downtown, and the CID.

The cameras are being rolled out as part of the city’s new Real Time Crime Center, which got the green light from the Seattle City Council last October. They won’t be monitored around the clock, but if a crime is reported or called in, officers will be able to tap into the live feed.

Footage will also be saved for up to 30 days, so it can be reviewed later if needed for investigations.