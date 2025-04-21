Boeing jet returns to Seattle amid U.S.-China tariff tensions

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 that was originally meant for China’s Xiamen Airlines made its way back to Seattle on Saturday after being redirected from China, thanks to escalating trade tensions and retaliatory tariffs between the U.S. and China.

The jet had been sitting at Boeing’s completion center in Zhoushan, China, before landing at King County International Airport. This is just one of several aircraft caught up in the growing trade conflict, which has disrupted Boeing’s business with Chinese airlines.

The return of this particular aircraft follows China’s decision to slap a 125% tariff on U.S.-made planes, a direct response to new American tariffs on Chinese goods, which have gone up as high as 145%. This has made it much more expensive for Chinese airlines to purchase American-made jets, and reports suggest that Chinese officials have told local carriers to stop accepting Boeing planes and parts from the U.S.

Although Boeing hasn’t commented directly on this specific aircraft, the company is likely looking for new buyers. The 737 MAX, which was originally destined for Xiamen Airlines, is among the first planes affected by the trade fallout. It flew back to Seattle after leaving China last week.

This shift brings more uncertainty for Boeing in one of its key international markets. Before the pandemic, China was responsible for around 20% of Boeing’s commercial aircraft deliveries. Now, as the trade standoff drags on, Boeing faces a tough challenge, especially as European rival Airbus continues to expand its presence in the region.

On top of the ongoing tariff issues, Boeing has also been dealing with quality control concerns and supply chain problems, making its road to recovery on the global stage even more complicated.