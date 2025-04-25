Asian students among Bellevue College honorees 

Four Bellevue College students earned recognition on the 2025 All-Washington (All-WA) Academic Team for their academic excellence and community involvement.

Haim Ju, 21, has a 3.96 GPA and is pursuing an Associate in Arts and Sciences transfer degree in statistics. She has been active as treasurer of the International Student Association and a math tutor. After graduation, she plans to transfer to a four-year university.

Joel Varghese, 19, maintains a 3.88 GPA in Computer Science. He serves as vice president of scholarships for Phi Theta Kappa and is also the vice president of the South Asian Student Association. He plans to transfer to the University of Washington to pursue a career in technology.

Patama Gomutbutra, 44, is earning an Associate of Applied Science in Neurodiagnostic Technology with a 3.93 GPA. She has a background as a board-certified neurologist and academic researcher in Thailand. She tutors at the Academic Success Center and plans to become a neurodiagnostic technologist after graduation.

Sabine Sawadogo, 47, is pursuing a medical assistant certificate with a perfect 4.0 GPA. She plans to continue her education and become a physician assistant in obstetrics/gynecology or oncology.

The students received scholarships from KeyBank, WSECU, and the Washington State Association of College Trustees. The All-WA Academic Team recognizes top students from Washington’s community and technical colleges and is a key part of Phi Theta Kappa.