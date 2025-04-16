Apply now for King County’s Human & Civil Rights Commission

King County officially announced today that it is launching a Human and Civil Rights Commission—marking a new chapter in its commitment to advancing equity and justice for all. The application period for the 11-member commission begins today and will close on June 3.

Commission members will review civil rights protections, engage with impacted communities, advise on policies, support county equity efforts, and prepare annual reports. The commission will replace the county’s previous Civil Rights Commission, which evolved from the 1976 King County Affirmative Action Committee.

The county is looking for applicants with a range of expertise, especially those who have experience in ADA compliance, disability equity, working with immigrant and refugee communities, or enforcing civil rights.

Applicants must be residents of King County and meet specific criteria outlined on the county’s website. The deadline to apply is June 3. Two virtual information sessions will be held for those interested in learning more about the commission and the application process: April 24 at 6 p.m. and May 8 at noon.

The selected commission members will be confirmed by the King County Council by the end of June.