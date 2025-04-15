After-hours club regulations approved unanimously

The Seattle City Council voted unanimously today to pass a new ordinance aimed at curbing gun violence linked to after-hours nightclubs. The legislation, which applies to venues operating between 2 and 6 a.m., establishes new safety standards for businesses hosting gatherings, dancing, or social events during early morning hours.

The measure, passed 6-0 by the Council, requires after-hours clubs to obtain a regulatory license and comply with specific safety requirements, including mandatory security checks for weapons, video surveillance of exits, and the presence of two trained security guards during operating hours.

Councilmember Bob Kettle, chair of the Public Safety Committee, recognized former Councilmember Tanya Woo “who worked extremely hard to get this initiative off the ground. Without her efforts, we may not be crossing the finish line. Ultimately, the violence needs to stop, and we believe these regulations are another crucial step towards fostering a safer environment for everyone in Seattle.”

Woo championed the measure in honor of Donnie Chin, a longtime community advocate killed in 2015 while working to protect his neighborhood from violence linked to after-hours clubs. Woo, who is no longer serving on the Council, had dedicated much of her tenure to addressing issues of public safety in the Chinatown-International District.

The legislation also includes penalties for non-compliance, with fines starting at $1,000 for the first violation, escalating to $5,000 for subsequent offenses. Repeat offenders could face the suspension or revocation of their operating licenses, particularly if their venues are involved in multiple violent incidents within a year.

Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth said late-night gun violence doesn’t just affect the neighborhoods in which they happen.



“It ripples across our entire city and undermines responsible business owners who are working hard to build a nightlife scene that is safe, vibrant, and sustainable,” she said. “We owe it to them, and their patrons, to prioritize public safety to allow our city’s nightlife to thrive.”

The ordinance will go into effect 30 days after being signed by Mayor Bruce Harrell.