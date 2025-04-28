2025 Fred Yee Award recipients announced

The Seattle Chinese American Citizens Alliance (C.A.C.A.) will present its Fred Yee Citizens Award at an upcoming ceremony on June 1. The award recognizes individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to leadership, service, and civil rights.

Tim Louie, scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop #254, will be honored for his decades of mentorship. A former Eagle Scout, Louie has led the century-old troop for years, guiding young boys into adulthood. He also supports local causes through his family business, Tsue Chong, which donates fortune cookies for community events.

Kin On, which has been serving Asian elders for 40 years, will receive recognition for its pioneering work in culturally competent healthcare. Since opening the nation’s first bilingual Chinese American nursing home in 1985, the organization has expanded its services to include home care, assisted living, and caregiver support.

Mary Knell, CEO of Wells Fargo Pacific Northwest and Western Canada Commercial Banking, will be celebrated for her leadership in both business and community engagement. Knell has been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion.