10 arrested in Seattle drug sweep

A series of coordinated drug enforcement efforts in Seattle’s Little Saigon and Belltown neighborhoods led to 10 arrests on Monday.

Among those taken into custody was a 21-year-old man wanted in California in connection with drug-related charges. Officers also impounded two vehicles.

In total, police recovered approximately 9 grams of meth, 35 grams of fentanyl, 42 grams of crack cocaine, and about $1,500 in cash.

Three officers sustained minor injuries during one of the arrests, according to police. They are expected to recover fully.