Zhang arrested by ICE in New Jersey

Ming Xi Zhang, a Chinese national and owner of YaYa Noodles in New Jersey, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on March 24. Zhang had previously pleaded guilty to acting as an agent of the People’s Republic of China without notifying the U.S. Attorney General.

Zhang, who was sentenced in April 2024 to three years’ probation and a $10,000 fine, acknowledged the possibility of deportation at that time. The charges stemmed from his involvement in activities that violated U.S. laws regarding foreign government relations.