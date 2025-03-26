ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

PSE_EmpowerMobility_HomeCharging

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Wing Luke Museum celebrates 58th anniversary

Wing Luke Museum celebrates 58th anniversary

By Leave a Comment

More than 400 guests gathered at the Seattle Sheraton Hotel to celebrate the 58th anniversary of the Wing Luke Museum on March 22— a milestone event honoring the legacy of Wing Luke, the first Asian American elected to the Seattle City Council. This year also marks what would have been Wing Luke’s 100th birthday.

The gala raised over $526,000, with more donations expected to be finalized in the coming week, according to Stephen McLean, the museum’s senior director of strategic communications.

The event marked a historic moment as top Washington state government officials, including Gov. Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, gathered in one room to commemorate the museum’s legacy.

Among the evening’s highlights, Ellen Ferguson, the museum’s board chair, continued her tradition of donating $25,000 to the museum’s efforts. Ferguson has been one of the top two donors at the museum’s annual gala for several years.

From left: Ling Chinn, Gov. Bob Ferguson, Washington First Lady Colleen Ferguson, and Gei Chan. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Speaker Ron Chew (left) with Wing Luke’s niece Linda and nephew Michael Kan, also a speaker. Both Kans are Bettie Luke’s children. Bettie is also auction co-chair. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Wing Luke‘s sister’s Ruby Luke, auction co-chair (right) with her daughter Cynthia and husband. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *