Wing Luke Museum celebrates 58th anniversary

More than 400 guests gathered at the Seattle Sheraton Hotel to celebrate the 58th anniversary of the Wing Luke Museum on March 22— a milestone event honoring the legacy of Wing Luke, the first Asian American elected to the Seattle City Council. This year also marks what would have been Wing Luke’s 100th birthday.

The gala raised over $526,000, with more donations expected to be finalized in the coming week, according to Stephen McLean, the museum’s senior director of strategic communications.

The event marked a historic moment as top Washington state government officials, including Gov. Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, gathered in one room to commemorate the museum’s legacy.

Among the evening’s highlights, Ellen Ferguson, the museum’s board chair, continued her tradition of donating $25,000 to the museum’s efforts. Ferguson has been one of the top two donors at the museum’s annual gala for several years.