What to do if ICE comes to the CID: Community defense strategies

Amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, the CID has formed a community defense group to defend the neighborhood against ICE operations. Here is what both citizens and noncitizens can do.

By Cheyna Kiakona

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

On the first day of his second term, President Donald Trump set in motion a series of executive orders aimed at mass deportations and increasing border security. His policies have sent shockwaves through cities known for being welcoming to immigrants and refugees, including Seattle. Last month, a rally in the Chinatown-International District (CID)—a historic enclave where Chinese, Japanese, and Filipino immigrants historically settled together—raised alarms about rising xenophobia and the growing threat of arrests and deportations affecting immigrant communities today.

The CID community mobilized to protect their most vulnerable members in response. Local organizers launched the CID Community Defense, a coalition of long-time residents, business owners, and advocacy groups to ensure that when immigrant rights are under attack, the community stands ready to defend itself. The group outlined some steps the neighborhood can take.

Know your legal rights

Florence Sum, a member of CID Community Defense, emphasized the importance of understanding your rights when interacting with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Knowing these rights is essential to safeguarding one’s ability to live freely and the right to migrate.

“Education has been really helpful to deter how ICE can move,” said Sum. “It also means that we can defend each other about where things are happening and we are more able to interrupt.”

The defense group stressed that even documented immigrants should be aware of their rights, highlighting that their legality is subject to change without their knowledge. They cited the recent case of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and green card holder arrested by ICE for pro-Palestinian activism on campus and now facing potential deportation despite having no criminal charges against him.

The Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC) offers a valuable resource: ILRC Red Cards. These cards, available in 19 languages, including English, Chinese, Khmer, and Vietnamese, allow individuals to assert their rights during encounters with ICE, even without knowing English. All people in the U.S., regardless of immigration status, have certain rights and protections under the U.S. Constitution. The red cards include examples of exercising these rights in real situations, such as when ICE agents come to your home. They can be obtained through CID Community Defense or online at ILRC Red Cards.

Here are the essential legal rights citizens and noncitizens have when dealing with ICE, according to CID Community Defense:

Do not open the door. If ICE comes to your home, stay calm and do not voluntarily let them in. You can tell them to leave through a window or closed door. Typically, ICE agents lack the judge-signed warrant required to enter your home or other private spaces.

“If it’s an accurate warrant, it has to be signed by a judge. It has to have your correct name spelling. It has to have your address,” Sum explained. “This should be specific to the time that they’re there, and if it’s not, then you do not have to go.”

Stay silent and do not sign anything, no matter where you encounter ICE. You have the right to remain silent. You can clearly state, “I will not answer any questions or sign any documents without a lawyer present.” Silence is one of your strongest protections.

The National Immigrant Justice Center ( NIJC ) notes on their website that undocumented individuals are not required to disclose their immigration or citizenship status to police, immigration agents, or other officials. The center warns against lying about one’s status or presenting false documents, as any information shared with an officer can be used against them in immigration court.

Do not consent to a search of your home, car, or body without a judge-signed warrant with your correct name and address. In practice, ICE agents rarely present valid search warrants.

“You do not have to consent for them to search your belongings. So, for them to search for identification or your papers, you do not have to consent to that. You also have the right to refuse,” Sum stated.

Even if ICE presents a seemingly official document, CID Community Defense advises individuals to say, “Without a lawyer present, I cannot verify if this warrant is valid, so I refuse to be searched.” Take photos, record videos, and note details, whether you are personally stopped by ICE or witness someone else being stopped. Inform officers that you are exercising your right to record and document the entire enforcement process.

This includes names, badge numbers, characteristics, and statements that may help monitor enforcement and allow you to share crucial information with others. The NIJC urges individuals to exercise caution and avoid interfering with or obstructing enforcement actions.

According to Sum, CID Community Defense is establishing a rapid response team consisting of neighborhood pods. This system will allow residents to share information regarding an ICE encounter or distress calls.

“Essentially, it’s to track where ICE movements are, check in on some of the residents, get all the information about how many ICE vehicles and officers there are with their badge numbers or names, and then hopefully tracking who may have gotten taken so that we can also track them in the system,” Sum explained. “That way, we can link to a lawyer, or we can have a campaign to actually get them out, especially if their rights really were violated.”

Community action and safety strategies

Beyond knowing your rights, Sum highlighted the power of collective action as a key defense, expressing her hope that community members also develop their own method of rapid response when ICE is spotted in the CID.

“Ultimately, get loud. Notice their presence, track what they’re doing, and notify your loved ones,” Sum added. “I think if you know someone, check on them and make sure that they’re in a safe place, that they’re away from public settings.”

CID Community Defense recommends making noise when you notice ICE in the neighborhood, informing others of the presence and their rights, and speaking in different languages if possible. The group also notes that even if the current administration or any type of enforcement officer does not respect or abide by those laws, building solidarity within the community remains critical.

“You know, offer to do grocery shopping sometimes, really establish the camaraderie and know that you can be leaned on,” said Sum. “Hopefully, you’re like, ‘Wow, I do have a really close relationship with my immigrant neighbor,’ then you can maybe be included in the emergency plan, whether you’re watching out for their kids if they do get nabbed, keeping their home still intact.”

Sum emphasized that such long-term planning is necessary, referencing Executive Order 9066, which resulted in the forced displacement of over 110,000 Japanese Americans from the West Coast in 1942, preventing them from returning to their homes and businesses.

Following this, the NIJC suggests creating a safety plan to prepare for potential encounters with immigration enforcement, including identifying emergency contacts, memorizing their phone numbers, and providing your child’s school or daycare with a designated contact for pickups. They also advise giving authorization for emergency contacts to make medical and legal decisions on behalf of your child, if necessary. Additionally, if ICE detains you or a loved one, you can locate them through ICE’s online detainee locator.

Building collective strength

In addition to community action, CID Community Defense intends to set a new norm for what ICE can expect when interacting with the neighborhood.

“Normalize not following instructions, especially from [ICE], because they are a real threat to community, right? They are really separating people’s families. They are tearing them apart and separating them from the fabric of this, this beautiful place,” Sum added.

In light of this, CID Community Defense is hosting a Know Your Rights series this month to provide guidance on how to respond to ICE interactions and foster collaborative defense.

The first session took place earlier today, and another is scheduled for March 27 at 6 p.m., at Uncle Bob’s Place, located at 417 8th Ave. S. Attendees are encouraged to visit bit.ly/KYR_Language to inform CID Community Defense of their primary language and attendance details.