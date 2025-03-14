WDC launches operations

We Deliver Care (WDC) began its first day of operations in Little Saigon on Thursday, setting up an office near Hing Hay Park. The organization helps to connect services to the unhoused and de-escalate situations to reduce violence.

WDC’s presence was made possible through city budget funding secured last year, after its successful support of the Third Avenue Project. The initiative aims to provide similar assistance in Little Saigon, helping Summit Sierra High School students with school commutes and offering support to local businesses.

The organization is also working to launch additional services, including a safety ambassador program and a mobile treatment van.