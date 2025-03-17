Vietnamese American manicurists face disproportionate impact, says lawmaker

California Assemblymember Tri Ta is challenging the state’s labor laws affecting manicurists, particularly those of Vietnamese descent. He has raised objections to a provision in California’s Assembly Bill 5 (AB 5), which, effective Jan. 1, mandates that manicurists be classified as employees rather than independent contractors.

In response, Ta introduced Assembly Bill 504 (AB 504) on Feb. 10. The bill seeks to restore independent contractor status for licensed manicurists permanently, allowing them to retain the same opportunities and legal protections as other beauty professionals in the state.

“We need to ensure that manicurists are treated fairly and with respect, with the freedom to work independently,” Ta said.

Ta’s objection also extends to the impact the labor law has on Vietnamese American women, who make up 82% of the state’s manicurist workforce. He has called for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation, alleging that the law disproportionately targets this demographic and violates civil rights protections.

The U.S. Department of Justice has not yet responded to Ta’s request for an investigation.