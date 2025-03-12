UW students bring underground idol culture into Seattle

Underground idols represent a unique subculture in Japan, and a group of University of Washington students has brought it to Seattle. For them, this is more than a hobby—it’s a way to enrich Seattle’s cultural scene.

By Arsene Chi

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Inside University of Washington’s Alder Auditorium, cheers erupted as 10 University of Washington students stepped into the spotlight last month as Kirameki Palettes!, Seattle’s first underground idol group.

For the performers, the show was an important but challenging milestone as it was the first concert for their self-organized group, which they formed just last year, said group leader Ritsuki.

“Because everyone had no experience in live performances, all the chores were done for the first time,” she said. “Completing all 20 songs was a big challenge for everyone’s physical and mental strength.”

Despite the challenge, they completed the performance and created lasting memories. As the audience waved penlights—colorful, glowing sticks commonly seen at idol concerts—the glow filled the venue, making it a touching moment for the performers.

“We felt very touched and lucky because there were nearly 150 people who came supporting us,” Ritsuki said. “When we saw everyone’s shining penlights, it felt like everything was worth it.”

For Kirameki Palettes!, this close-up connection with fans is the core of their performance. In Japan, the term “underground idol” (地下アイドル) refers to idols who perform in smaller and close range venues rather than on the grand stages of mainstream idols. according to Tokyo Girls Update.

Fuyuki, one of the group founders, said the group started by covering dances from popular anime songs before forming officially to promote idol culture in Seattle.

“The group initially came together to cover dances from popular anime songs,” she said. “Then we realized forming an official group would make it easier to participate in cultural festivals and

performances in Seattle, and explore different dance styles, but most importantly, spread the charm of the unique idol culture to more people in Seattle.”

So far, Kirameki Palettes! relies only on audience support to run, with no agency or sponsor backing. For group members, these issues made balancing college life and rehearsals even more challenging.

“When we were organizing our own live performances, we often faced the problem of funds due to lack of sponsors,” group member Buzzly said. “Since everyone has a busy student life, we have to put in extra effort to balance ourselves.”

Managing both school and idol activities is no easy feat, and each member has their own way of handling the challenge.

Ritsuki pushes through by sacrificing a lot of sleep, she said. Fuyuki uses non-rehearsal days entirely for studying, often spending hours in the library to keep up with classwork, she said. Meanwhile, Buzzly makes it a priority to study immediately after practice, she said.

Despite the challenges, Kirameki Palettes! hopes to carve out a place for underground idols in Seattle’s diverse and growing arts scene through public performances and random dance events.

“We see ourselves as part of Seattle’s vibrant arts scene,” Ritsuki said. “We organize public performances and random dance events where people can watch or even join in.”

Looking ahead, Kirameki Palettes! will perform at Sakura Con, a three-day anime convention at the Seattle Convention Center on April 18-20.

“We hope to host more Japanese idol and J-pop related activities in the future, spreading the vibrancy of this culture and bringing more people to enjoy music and dance together,” Ritsuki said.